Art on Shelter Island open studios weekend returns August 18

The second annual Art on Shelter Island (artsi) Open Studios Weekend will take place next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge for admission, no tickets to obtain — just the open doors to 17 artists’ studios around Shelter Island.

According to participating artist Mike Zisser, the event “is a great way to view art where it starts.” The weekend offers visitors a unique opportunity to go behind the gallery scene to meet art professionals and see where their work is actually created.

These resident working artists represent a broad range of disciplines and include photographers, print makers, digital artists, sculptors, as well as painters working in various media and styles. Five artists, Peter Waldner, Billy Martin, Sylvia Hommert, Linda Puls and Randy Osofsky are new to the tour this year.

Artworks will be available for sale and many artists will also accept commissions.

For more information, a map of studio locations and an introduction to the art that will be exhibited, visit artsi.info or pick up a free copy of the August issue of “Local Art Rag,” available at many stores on Shelter Island.

And for a sampling of the artists’ works, visit the artsi show on the lower level of the Shelter Island library that will be on display for the entire month of August.