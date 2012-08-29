Annette D. Thielman

Annette Dillon Thielman, 82, a Cape Coral, Florida resident since December 2003, formerly of Joppatowne, Maryland, died Thursday, July 5, 2012 in Cape Coral with her family at her side.

Her daughter, Ann Tiernan of Cape Coral, was a 25-year resident of Shelter Island.

Born March 28, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Logan and Elva Dillon, Annette was a member of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Joppatowne, where she served as an elder, deacon and clerk of session. She loved to fish and took pride in the fact that she taught her late husband how to fish.

Annette was predeceased by her husband, John Anderson Thielman, in 2002.

She is survived by two children, Ms. Tiernan and her significant other, Jonny Ball, of Cape Coral; and Jeffrey A. Thielman and his wife, Linda, also of Cape Coral; two sisters, Evelyn Haas of Sun City, Arizona and Barbara Hood and her husband, James, of Beaumont, Texas; a brother, David Dillon and his wife, Linda, of Overland Park, Kansas; as well as five grandchildren: Geoffrey Tiernan, Sean Tiernan and Christine Thielman, all of Cape Coral; Justin Thielman of Ft. Myers and Hannah Thielman of Cape Coral.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ft. Myers, Florida with the Reverend Daris Bultena officiating. Visitation was held on Thursday and Friday, July 12 and 13, at Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cape Coral.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 622 Joppa Farm Road, Joppatowne, Maryland 21085.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at MullinsMemorial.com.