Amanda's back home: Cheerful Olympian greets her mom and dad at North Ferry

U.S. Olympic sailor Amanda Clark, looking in high spirits, returned home Monday afternoon at about 5:20 after weeks in England preparing for and competing in the Summer Olympics, where she and her crew Sarah Lihan of Ft. Lauderdale finished 9th among 20 boats in the 470 two-person dinghy class.

Ms. Clark, smiling and waving to a small group of well-wishers, arrived aboard a North Ferry boat after a drive from Newark Airport, where her husband Greg Nissen picked her up.

Wearing a U.S. Olympic team Navy blue shift with the London Olympics logo in red and white highlights, Ms. Clark hugged her dad Dennis Clark and her mother Ellen, who both stood by with cameras to record her arrival. She also posed for a Reporter photographer standing above a banner that had been draped in her honor at the North Ferry office.

A police escort lead the way to Camp Quinipet, where Mr. Nissen is director and where the couple live. As the patrol car’s light flashed and siren sounded now and then, passersby in the Heights realized it was Ms. Clark going by and waved as she headed home.