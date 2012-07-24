WNBC-TV due to be here to cover Islanders watching Olympic opening ceremony

WNBC-TV in New York might to be on the Island to record video of Islanders watching the Olympic opening ceremonies on TV at the Chequit Inn in Shelter Island Heights at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27, according to Island Olympian Amanda Clark’s husband Greg Nissen.

Mr. Nissen said the whole community was welcome to come to the Chequit to watch the ceremonies.

The NBC network has the franchise to cover the 2012 Olympic games in England, where Ms. Clark and her crew Sarah Lihan are considered serious contenders for a medal in the 470 two-person dinghy races set for August 3 to August 10.

A source at WNBC-TV on Tuesday night this week said the station had looked into shooting video at the Chequit but a decision had not been made to do it and, because of the distance the crew would have to travel, the mission was unlikely.