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Around the Island

Winners of judging at last week's Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of the Isle

By JoAnn Kirkland

Thirty-seven dogs and their owners came together on Saturday morning, July 7, for Our Lady of the Isle’s annual Blessing of the Pets, including a “Sugar dog,” diabetic alert service poodle; a cancer survivor; and a yellow Lab puppy. In addition to a blessing, the pets were judged. And the winners were…
Category    Pet name    Best Friend
Longest ears    Princess    Johanna Kaasik
Longest tail    Chauncey    Ann Cronin
Best tail wagger    Ridley    Blair Gordon
Most Colorful    Lola    Charlie Tardio
Shortest nose    Tony    Marie
Longest nose    Zorra    Calibri Lopez
Shortest legs    Karma    Nancy Cox
Longest legs    Clooney    Shaw Family
Best paw shaker    Shadow    Stephanie Gillespie
Curliest hair    Bella    Cheryl Brown
Zen dog    Clyde    Cheryl Biber
Happiest dogs (tie)    Tucker    Shannon Daly
Z Buddy    Kyle Gillespie
Best scratcher    Franklin    Stephanie Zinger
Prettiest eyes    Bella Olivia    Olive Reich
Biggest lap dog    Rupert    Phyllis McGorry
Best trickster    Hercules    Melanie Coronetz
Best dressed    Fifi    Lauren Dailey
Best smile    Bruiser    Ann Marie Gagliano
Curliest tail    Pepper    Pam Savage
Biggest paws    McKenzie    The Ivers family
Most spots    Scout    Libby Deely
Friendliest    Alfie    Dorothy Nolan
Pointiest ears    Lulu    Bettina Brownyard
Fluffiest    Riley    Ryan Dailey
Smallest dog    Antonio    Marie Buscemi
Largest dog    Zack    Phyllis Wallace
Oldest dog    Marlena    Melanie Coronetz
Youngest dog    Maggie    Marnie Colby
Cutest service dog    Cappy    Irene Byington
Prettiest    Nickolina    Mary Vincenti