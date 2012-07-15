Winners of judging at last week's Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of the Isle
Thirty-seven dogs and their owners came together on Saturday morning, July 7, for Our Lady of the Isle’s annual Blessing of the Pets, including a “Sugar dog,” diabetic alert service poodle; a cancer survivor; and a yellow Lab puppy. In addition to a blessing, the pets were judged. And the winners were…
Category Pet name Best Friend
Longest ears Princess Johanna Kaasik
Longest tail Chauncey Ann Cronin
Best tail wagger Ridley Blair Gordon
Most Colorful Lola Charlie Tardio
Shortest nose Tony Marie
Longest nose Zorra Calibri Lopez
Shortest legs Karma Nancy Cox
Longest legs Clooney Shaw Family
Best paw shaker Shadow Stephanie Gillespie
Curliest hair Bella Cheryl Brown
Zen dog Clyde Cheryl Biber
Happiest dogs (tie) Tucker Shannon Daly
Z Buddy Kyle Gillespie
Best scratcher Franklin Stephanie Zinger
Prettiest eyes Bella Olivia Olive Reich
Biggest lap dog Rupert Phyllis McGorry
Best trickster Hercules Melanie Coronetz
Best dressed Fifi Lauren Dailey
Best smile Bruiser Ann Marie Gagliano
Curliest tail Pepper Pam Savage
Biggest paws McKenzie The Ivers family
Most spots Scout Libby Deely
Friendliest Alfie Dorothy Nolan
Pointiest ears Lulu Bettina Brownyard
Fluffiest Riley Ryan Dailey
Smallest dog Antonio Marie Buscemi
Largest dog Zack Phyllis Wallace
Oldest dog Marlena Melanie Coronetz
Youngest dog Maggie Marnie Colby
Cutest service dog Cappy Irene Byington
Prettiest Nickolina Mary Vincenti