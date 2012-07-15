Winners of judging at last week's Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of the Isle

Thirty-seven dogs and their owners came together on Saturday morning, July 7, for Our Lady of the Isle’s annual Blessing of the Pets, including a “Sugar dog,” diabetic alert service poodle; a cancer survivor; and a yellow Lab puppy. In addition to a blessing, the pets were judged. And the winners were…

Category Pet name Best Friend

Longest ears Princess Johanna Kaasik

Longest tail Chauncey Ann Cronin

Best tail wagger Ridley Blair Gordon

Most Colorful Lola Charlie Tardio

Shortest nose Tony Marie

Longest nose Zorra Calibri Lopez

Shortest legs Karma Nancy Cox

Longest legs Clooney Shaw Family

Best paw shaker Shadow Stephanie Gillespie

Curliest hair Bella Cheryl Brown

Zen dog Clyde Cheryl Biber

Happiest dogs (tie) Tucker Shannon Daly

Z Buddy Kyle Gillespie

Best scratcher Franklin Stephanie Zinger

Prettiest eyes Bella Olivia Olive Reich

Biggest lap dog Rupert Phyllis McGorry

Best trickster Hercules Melanie Coronetz

Best dressed Fifi Lauren Dailey

Best smile Bruiser Ann Marie Gagliano

Curliest tail Pepper Pam Savage

Biggest paws McKenzie The Ivers family

Most spots Scout Libby Deely

Friendliest Alfie Dorothy Nolan

Pointiest ears Lulu Bettina Brownyard

Fluffiest Riley Ryan Dailey

Smallest dog Antonio Marie Buscemi

Largest dog Zack Phyllis Wallace

Oldest dog Marlena Melanie Coronetz

Youngest dog Maggie Marnie Colby

Cutest service dog Cappy Irene Byington

Prettiest Nickolina Mary Vincenti