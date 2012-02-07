WATCH: Long Island Gay Men's Chorus makes East End debut

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus made its East End debut Saturday at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead.

The show “Hooray for Hollywood” featured music from 18 movies, including Working Girl, A Walk to Remember, and The Muppet movie.

Though everybody in the chorus is gay, aside from the pianist, executive director Walk Fishon said the organization doesn’t discriminate against straight singers joining in on their fun. ”

We put it this way — if you can hit the notes and sing on key, who are we to judge,” he said.

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, a charitable organization, was established in 2008 and is led by artistic director Jeffrey Schneider, a native Long Islander who once served as the musical director for the Wading River community chorus.

Featured in the video above is a rendition of “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.