VIDEO: Sneak peek at Greenport's reopened camera obscura

The camera obscura in Greenport Village’s Mitchell Park reopened this month after being closed for nearly two years for repairs.

The camera obscura is a darkened room into which light enters through a small opening, projecting a live image onto a table. The idea behind the project is to give visitors a unique view of the village, which project supporters approximate to what it might be like to be inside an operating camera.

In addition, Greenport Village camera obscura operator Perry Bendicksen provides visitors with a brief history of the area.

The camera obscura is open on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Admission costs one dollar.

Pick up the Aug. 2 edition of The Suffolk Times to read more about this story.