Sylvester Manor to host threatre group for performance of 'The Tempest'

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host the Green Theatre Collective in a performance of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 in the Manor’s historic Windmill Field.

The group first came to Shelter Island last summer with its rendition of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” According to the troupe’s website, “The Tempest” tells the tale of the powerful magician Duke Prospero and his young daughter, who are shipwrecked on a remote island by his enemies.

When his adversaries unwittingly come within the reach of his magic, however, they are shipwrecked as well, leading to a tale of revenge and redemption, love and generosity, laughter and magic. The play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and will be portrayed by six actors with music, dancing, daring and passion ­— and it will all happen on Windmill Field.

The Green Theatre Collective is one of the country’s first eco-theatre companies and produces sustainable productions in outdoor spaces. The group uses minimal to no sets, costumes or props.

The performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Manwaring Road Windmill Field and are part of the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 2012 Arts and Education series. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased at the event, or at sylvestermanor.org.

For information, call 749-0626. Bring a picnic or purchase a fresh Sylvester Manor farm snack. In event of rain, the performance will be moved to the Barn at Havens House.