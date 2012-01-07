Suffolk Closeup: Two bad options for research locations

The National Research Council issued a report this month identifying “a number of deficiencies” in an “updated risk assessment” done by the federal government for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) it wants to build in Kansas to replace the Plum Island Animal Disease Center just off Orient Point.

Congressman Tim Bishop, who has been challenging the project, issued a statement praising the report because “it bolsters” his view “that building NBAF in America’s agricultural heartland … is unacceptably risky.” He cited “the potentially devastating consequences of a release of the most virulent animal diseases in the heart of cattle country.”

The Southampton Democrat also cited, as he has repeatedly, “the jobs of over 100 Long Islanders” threatened by the closure of the Plum Island center and the NBAF’s $1 billion cost.

Randy Altschuler, a St. James Republican now in a second run to replace Mr. Bishop, differs from him on most issues but not this one. He said in an interview last week that building the NBAF in Kansas to replace the Plum Island center “doesn’t make any sense.”

The National Research Council report by a variety of experts in veterinary medicine, engineering and other fields, found the government’s “updated risk assessment” was an improvement over a 2010 version. But it still “underestimates the risk of an accidental pathogen release.”

It said “the updated probabilities of release are based on overly optimistic and unsupported estimates of human-error rates” and “low estimates of infectious material available for release.” Of great concern is the impact of a release on the many livestock, notably cattle, in the region. The malady on which most research on Plum Island is done is foot-and-mouth disease, which affects cattle.

But a release from Plum Island could also be catastrophic. While Kansas is a center for cattle-raising in the United States, Plum Island is a mile-and-a-half off the North Fork of Long Island, with crowded Long Island and then New York City to its west, Connecticut, Rhode Island and then Boston to its north, It is, of course, just a few miles from Shelter Island.

CBS News’ “Sunday Morning” presented a segment on Plum Island recently and reported that “the government says the germs stored on the island only affect animals.”

That’s not what the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found in its 2003 report about the vulnerability of the Plum Island center to terrorism: a camel pox strain that is researched there could be converted into “an agent as threatening as smallpox.”

Also, the Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus worked on there could be “developed into a human biowarfare agent.” The GAO declared that there is a substantial risk that “an adversary might try to steal pathogens” from Plum Island and use them against people or animals in the U.S. Further, it said, the center “was not designed to be a highly secure facility.”

And it could never be. Plum Island is exposed amid busy marine traffic lanes. The main Plum Island laboratory sits astride a beach.

No wonder the Plum Island center has been on the target list of al Qaeda. In 2010, Aafia Siddiqui, dubbed “Lady al Qaeda,” was convicted in Manhattan of attempted murder. Among the documents in her possession when she was captured in Afghanistan in 2008 were handwritten notes about a “mass-casualty attack.” Targets included the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the Plum Island center. Also found with Pakistan-born Dr. Siddiqui (who has a doctorate in neuroscience from MIT) were jars of poisonous chemicals and details on chemical, biological and radiological weapons. A relative of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, she was found guilty of trying to kill Americans who came to question her.

Back in 2002, U.S. Army commandos and CIA agents found a dossier on the Plum Island center when they raided the Afghanistan residence of nuclear physicist Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, an associate of Osama bin Laden.

Plum Island is a sitting duck for terrorists. That’s a major reason why the Department of Homeland Security wants it replaced by the NBAF. But can’t the proposed NBAF be put in a location that is not in a center of cattle or of people?