Shelter Island's Class of 1972 celebrates 40th anniversary

Twenty-two members of the Shelter Island School’s Class of 1972 held their 40th class reunion on Saturday, June 16 at the Shelter Island Country Club on Goat Hill.

Members traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Virginia and upstate New York to join Island classmates in the celebration. It was a fun-filled evening of catching up and sharing memories and laughs while enjoying the view and the buffet prepared by Fresh.

With 32 graduates, the Class of 1972 still holds the record as the largest graduating class in the history of the Shelter Island School.