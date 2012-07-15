Shelter Island Yacht Club: The Saturday sailing report

Information on weekly club racing has been submitted for the first two Saturdays of the season. Additional reports will appear first each week in the print edition of the Reporter as they are submitted:

ETCHELL SATURDAY REPORTS

June 23, 2012: The Etchell race started at 12:30 p.m. with eight boats competing in order to round the Island in a timely manner. The race began with minimal breeze, with a start just outside of the mooring field. Sailors headed westward from the club to begin the race around the Island, with around 4 knots of wind and a strong flooding tide.

The wind slowly built from the west for the remainder of the race, allowing for the race to be completed around 4 p.m. in about 11 knots of wind. The top three skippers were: third, Peter Rosum; second, Will Ricketson; and in first place, Scott Kaufman.

June 30, 2012: Racing took place by Orient Point with an ebbing tide. The wind was around 8 knots from the west, creating ideal conditions for the fleet, with very close racing. The course had an offset mark allowing for an additional leg off of the windward. There was also a gate set above the start line, allowing for a more tactical leeward mark rounding. The wind shifted west/southwest toward the end of the day. There were three races completed. The top skippers for the day were: in third, Jay Cross; second, Jay Mills; and in first, sail number 1185.

Etchell – Round the Island Race

Place Boat # Boat name Skipper + Crew

1 1198 America Jane Scott Kaufman Lauren Gillooly Jim Hallen

2 USA 1248 (Not given) Will Ricketson Bitsy Morgan John King

3 1139 (Not given) Peter Rosum Don Jones

4 1199 (Not given) Jay Mills

Hanna Brobst

Chris Sterling Meghan Mills.

5 1096 Moment Don Shillingburg David Kriegel Malcolm Kriegel

6 CAN 398 Skanky Jane Jay Cross

Evan Read Mark Robert Oscar Robert

7 698 White Trash Langendal Jodie Brewer

8 498 Mutiny Richard Webley

Garris Jones Zach Goldman Laura Goldman

H12 SATURDAY REPORTS

June 23, 2012: The Herreshoff fleet began the race with a start just outside of the mooring field, with a nice 6-knot westerly breeze and a strong flooding tide. A strong lead was achieved by the Clarks early due to an impressive port tack start. The windward mark was set in Pipes Cove, off of the point to ensure a steady breeze. Two laps were completed in the channel race, with a total distance of exactly five miles sailed by the fleet of 16. The top five finishers were: in fifth, Harry and Peg DiOrio; fourth, Susan and Bruce Brewer; third, Jeff and Holly Bresnahan; second, Angus McCauley and Chloe; and in first place, Denny and Ellen Clark.

June 30, 2012: There was a strong ebbing tide throughout the day; racing took place in Pipe’s Cove. The wind was around 6 knots, with gusts to about 11 knots from the west. The fleet had a different course this week, with the windward mark having an offset leg as well as a leeward gate set above the finish line. This course was used in order to practice for the upcoming Nationals in August.

The wind shifted right throughout the day, with the course being adjusted accordingly. In the final third race, of the day the wind shifted drastically to the west/southwest, which significantly separated the fleet, depending upon which side of the course was used. The sailors that were on the left side of the course were able to be on layline early.

There were three races completed and the top finishers for the day were: in fourth, Bruce and Susan Brewer; third, Steve Schram; second, Chip Luddecke; and in first, Angus McCauley and Alexander.

H-12 1/2 – Channel Race

Place Boat # Skipper & Crew

1 256 Denny and Ellen Clark

2 601 Angus McCauley and Chloe

3 199 Jeff and Holly Bresnahan

4 816 Susan and Bruce Brewer

5 71 Harry and Peg DiOrio

6 348 Chip Luddecke

7 454 Donna Pugh

8 205 Carol and Chuck Tiernan

9 422 Mike Rouzee and Art Williams

10 469 Joy and Ed Bausman

11 302 (Not given)

12 571 Dave and Elizabeth Ruby

13 493 Karen Lind and Becky Northy

14 355 Igbal Mamdani and Ken Walker

15 409 (Not given)

16 610 Brooks Hamblett