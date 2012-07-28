Shelter Island 'Spur Ride' slated for Sept. 2 to raise funds for Theinert Memorial Fund

The day after a North Fork Wounded Warriors bike ride that’s slated for the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, everyone is invited to join in a 12.5- or 25-mile Shelter Island “Spur Ride” — so named in recognition of the U.S. Army Cavalry — to raise funds for the Lt. Joe Theinert Memorial Fund.

Just announced by the fund’s organizers — the family of Islander Joe Theinert, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan in June 2010 — the Island Spur Ride will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2 with a kick-off celebration at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Hall at 1 Bateman Road in the Center. Registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. and the ride begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be a cookout at the Legion Hall for all riders beginning at 5 p.m.

Registration fee is $50 for adults (“Honorary Cav Trooper) and $25 for children 16 and under (“Honorary Cav Shave Tail”) plus a small additional administrative fee for each.

Click here for registration, route map and other details. Click here for more information about the Joe Theinert Memorial Fund, Inc.