Shelter Island Reporter editor to read from his novel about Jefferson reincarnated

The Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues series, on hiatus due to the lower level construction, will resume on Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. with guest Peter Boody, who will read from his novel, “Thomas Jefferson, Rachel & Me.”

Mr. Boody, the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter and a veteran East End journalist, will also talk about the book’s themes and origins and share some of the insights into America’s third president that he uncovered in the course of his writing. Copies of Mr. Boody’s book will be available for sale and autographing, with all proceeds to benefit the library.

The book tells the story of Jack Arrowsmith, a retired history teacher who has been numbed by the deaths of his wife and son. Jack and his late son’s girlfriend — the Rachel of the title — travel to Monticello where they encounter the ghost of Jefferson. With some misgivings and not a small amount of panic, the two agree to take the president’s spectre off to see 21st century America. What results is a story about hauntings and history, love and friendship, grief and loss, family secrets and America’s denial of its past.

“This book feels like a journal of a close friend,” said the online San Francisco Book Review, which gave the book five stars. Kirkus Reviews made it a “Critics Pick” and notable Indie book for the month of May. “Boody’s writing is so good … [he] gives Jefferson a wholly authentic voice, with genuine dialogue that bears the stamp of a bygone era … this Jefferson is delightfully quirky, flawed yet sympathetic and fascinating,” the Kirkus reviewer wrote.

Since its inception in January 2009, Friday Night Dialogues has brought notable speakers, distinguished authors and contemporary filmmakers to the library on a year-round basis to engage the community in spirited and critical discussions. The series started as a memorial to Islander Betsey Jacobson but proved so popular that it was quickly expanded. When the library’s lower level was closed last fall for construction, the program went on hiatus.

Mr. Boody will be the series first guest in the brand new lower level community room. He will be followed by Bravo TV personality Andy Cohen on July 20, ABC-TV meteorologist and author, Bill Evans, on July 27 and first-time novelist Jeff Baron on August 3.

The event is free and all are welcome. For more information, call 749-0042.