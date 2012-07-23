Shelter Island Historical Society plans antique and classic car show

A variety of classic rides will be on display at the Havens House Museum of the Shelter Island Historical Society when it holds its 2012 on Saturday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 12 is the rain date.

Antique and Classic Car Show will feature privately owned, pre-World War II American and imported sports cars of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

The Shelter Island Fire Department Chief John D’Amato will display a 1964 Ford fire engine and a 1929 Chevy hose truck. In addition to Islander-owned cars, members of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Peconic Bay Region, will showcase their cars.

The event is being sponsored by Piccozzi’s Propane as well as HARDY Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Northumberland Engineering.

For general information, and sponsorship opportunities and to access the complete story of Dr. Aspinwall contact: info@shelterislandhistorical.org or 631.749.0025

Car Owners contact:

American Antiques & Classics: drp8@optimumn.net Imported Sports cars:clarkhine@optonline.net

All proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society (SIHS) a 501(c) 3 not for profit organization.