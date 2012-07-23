Shelter Island Garden Club releases newest ornament

The eighth in the series of annual Garden Club of Shelter Island ornaments is now available for purchase.

The 2012 three-dimensional edition features a familiar view of Bridge Street from the east. To get the right perspective, Garden Club member Eleanor Labrozzi climbed on top of a Piccozzi fuel truck to take the photograph and member Donna Persson worked with the ornament’s designers to create the final piece.

The ornament can be purchased for $20 at Becky’s Shelter Island Florist, the North and South Ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society and at the Chamber of Commerce’s Arts and Crafts Fair on August 25.

The Garden Club uses the proceeds to support the many beautification projects it sponsors around the Island.