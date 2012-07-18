Severe thunderstorms heading for East End tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and flood watch, predicting large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain throughout the evening.

As of 4 p.m., the storm is moving through Nassau County and will bring showers, thunderstorms and nearly 60 mph winds to the rest of Long Island before midnight.

According to the weather service’s website, “continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.”

It cautions people to stay indoors: “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

A severe thunderstorm and flood watch remains in effect until later this evening.