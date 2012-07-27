Serious runners welcome to join Shelter Island club

Competitive runners are invited to participate in the Shelter Island Running Club, which meets at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer at Fiske Field below the American Legion Hall in the Center area of Shelter Island.

The program, coached by Shelter Island’s Cliff Clark and Toby Green, is in its sixth year. The program already has helped three athletes get to national championships in their respective events, according to Mr. Clark.

Tyler Cardillo, who began running in this program before entering his freshman year in high school won the Florida high school 1600 meter run in 4:11 as a senior. He led his Charlotte High School (Punta Gorda, Florida) 4 X 800 meter relay team to second place with the second fastest U.S. high school time in history (7:30.27) at the 2011 High School New Balance National Championships.

Dan Rose, who also got his start at Fiske Field, qualified with his Pennsylvania College of Technology team for the 2012 USCAA National Championships in Lake Placid, where his team finished 7th.

Delia Hayes, a freshman at Bronxville, New York High School, ran in the 2012 New Balance National High School Championships with her 4 X one-mile relay team, which finished 11th.

This is not a jogging program, Mr. Clark warned. He said it is for runners of all ages — school age or beyond — who want to improve their road race, track or cross-country times and for any motivated athletes who want to get in shape for soccer, basketball, field hockey, wrestling or lacrosse.

Call (631) 749-1200 for more information.