Sea Tow founders to be honored tonight for fundraising efforts

Sea Tow International founders Captain Joe and Georgia Frohnhoefer will be honored during a fundraiser for the San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Founders Landing in Southold from 4 to 6:30 p.m. tonight.

“Both Capt. Joe and Georgia Frohnhoefer are pillars of the community and have an unwavering interest in serving the public,” said Andrea Parks, San Simeon’s director of development. “They were a great choice as honorees for San Simeon, which also is active in serving the community at large.”

Mr. Frohnhoefer was chosen as The Suffolk Times Businessman of the Year in 2005. He created Southold-based Sea Tow International, which helps boaters stranded out on the water, and has offered its services in much larger emergencies.

In 2005, 50 Sea Tow employees spent more than three months helping the Coast Guard recover vessels scattered by high winds and turbulent waters during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. That year, Sea Tow International claimed more than 145,000 members in 110 locations.

Sunday’s event will feature a raw bar by Southold Fish Market, hors d’oeuvres by Christopher Michael of the Jamesport Country Kitchen and music by the Trevor Davison Orchestra, as well live and silent auctions.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day,” said Ms. Parks. “I’ve already checked the weather and it’s going to be absolutely lovely.”

For tickets or more information, contact Ms. Parks at 477-2110, ext. 252, or aparks@sansimeonbythesound.org.