School district hires 3 new teachers, shuffles administrative posts; chaperons report on schooner trip

The Shelter Island School Board hired three teachers, named Jacki Dunning district clerk and Deborah Vecchio district treasurer, approved new agreements with non-aligned staff and approved a settlement with an unnamed member of the professional staff at its first meetings of the new school year on Monday, July 9.

At its annual reorganizational meeting and a regular meeting that immediately followed, the board also unanimously voted to reelect Dr. Stephen Gessner president and Thomas Graffagnino vice president, swore in elected officials and staff, made dozens of routine appointments and re-appointments and heard presentations on dating violence programs from Helen Atkinson-Barnes of The Retreat shelter for victims of domestic violence and from trip chaperones Ian Kanarvogel and Jim Theinert on the annual seventh grade schooner journey from New London to Vineyard Haven and back in June.

The board hired Mr. Theinert, currently a substitute teacher, to join the high school faculty as a math teacher. Also hired were Lynne Colligan to join the high school faculty as an English teacher and James Bocca to join the middle school faculty as an English teacher.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes praised all three new teachers for their performance during the interview process. He said the school was “very excited” to have Ms. Colligan join the faculty, that Mr. Bocca “really wowed the interview committee” and that the administration’s “expectations are very high” for Mr. Theinert.

Jennifer Rylott, a fourth-grade teacher who recently was named academic administrator, also welcomed the new teachers. “We have a lot to do to improve learning,” she said. “The school is at an exciting turning point, structurally and academically.” She said she’d been very impressed with the candidates during the interview process.

The non-aligned staff agreements cover changes in administrative posts. Ms. Dunning, who will continue to serve as Dr. Hynes’ assistant, has been functioning as district clerk pro tem to allow District Clerk Deborah Vecchio to handle financial duties. On Monday night, she was formally appointed district treasurer and Ms. Dunning was named district clerk.

Ms. Dunning later explained the shift in duties as part of the effort to cover the duties of a business leader. The district has not appointed one after three people left the post last year and Dr. Hynes assumed the duties of the position. The appointment of Ms. Rylott to her new administrative post was also undertaken to shift some management duties from Dr. Hynes as he covers both the superintendent and business manager roles.

Dr. Hynes reported Monday that a “facelift” was well underway inside and outside the school building, with “abatement” to remove asbestos underway this week in the elementary school wing, which has required the playground to be closed. Building and Grounds Manager Mike Dunning described the timeline for major building renovations — for which voters approved $2.237 million in bonding in May — as “tight” but added, “We’re going to make it.” A spokesman for McClave Engineering of Port Jefferson described the renovation project as “very ambitious” and that the contractors were doing “a very good job. People are playing very well together.”

The schooner trip, which has become an annual tradition for seventh graders over the past decade or so, was aboard a restored 1926 Gloucester-style fishing schooner, the Alabama, out of New London. Eleven students and the two chaperones joined nine students and two chaperones from Fishers Island aboard the boat for the four-day round trip to Vineyard Haven and back last month.

The trip required all hands to help with nautical duties and clean-up chores, from raising and lower the sails and 800-pound anchor, coiling lines, making up their own bunks and doing the dishes after meals to swabbing the decks and polishing the brass.

There were no computers and no Internet or cellphone connections during the journey.

Mr. Kanarvogel and Mr. Theinert described some students as less than enthusiastic about the trip at first but, back in New London, it was hard to get some of them off the boat. “Seven or eight were so excited we had to pull them off the boat,” Mr. Theinert said.

“They go away as kids and come back as friends and adults,” Mr. Kanarvogel said.

Board members urged Mr. Kanarvogel, a school aide, and Mr. Theinert to develop a presentation outlining the academic goals of the trip and showing how they are fulfilled. They said it would be helpful to assure continued funding for the trip, which is supported by the private non-profit Shelter Island Educational Foundation as well as by taxpayers through the district school budget.