Quiet info session held on length of service program

There were no critical comments or questions from anyone in the audience of less than a dozen people at the Town Board’s informational meeting in Town Hall Tuesday night on its plan to establish a modest retirement award program for town ambulance volunteers similar to one approved by voters a decade ago for the Fire Department.

Referred to as a Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP), it is intended to encourage people to volunteer for the ambulance squad and keep those who already have done so active.

The proposal, which the Town Board voted unanimously to support in June and Supervisor Jim Dougherty strongly endorsed at the informational meeting, is subject to voter approval in a townwide referendum set for August 3 in Town Hall from noon to 9 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available at the Town Clerk’s office at 38 North Ferry Road through the day of the vote. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and, in the summer, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays.

“We urge you to adopt” the proposal, Mr. Dougherty said Tuesday, addressing the public. He said “the volunteers save us a ton of money in taxes” because they make a professional ambulance squad unnecessary. The volunteers “also contribute to the unique spirit of the Island,” he added, in the way out-of-town professionals would not.

The meeting will air on Channel 22.

Rea the complete story in this week’s Reporter, on newsstands Thursday.