Public meeting set on awards program for ambulance volunteers ahead of Aug. 3 referendum

The Town of Shelter Island this week began running a legal notice in the Reporter advising the public that there be a referendum on Friday, August 3 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. for registered voters to vote “yes” or “no” on the board’s plan to established an awards program for town Emergency Medical Services volunteers who qualify. Voting will take place at Town Hall.

A public informational meeting to explain the program to the public has be set for Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, according to the legal notice. Representatives from the town and from Penflex, Inc., the firm that New York State has hired to administer the many local award programs statewide, will explain how it works and answer any questions.

Town voters approved a similar program for members of the Fire Department about a decade ago. The program is referred to as a Length of Service Award Program (LSOP). It is intended to encourage people to volunteer and for those who are volunteers to remain active.

The Town Board approved the program after months of review on June 8 but it cannot take effect without the approval of a majority of registered voters.

The program will allow “riding members” of the town ambulance squad — those who respond to calls — who are 65 or older to receive $30 a month for each year they have served after 2011 and $20 a month for each year served over the five years before 2011. Volunteers do not get credit unless they collect a minimum number of points each year for responding to call, attending training session and meetings and other activities.

The estimated cost of the program for those volunteers who qualify during 2012 may be as much as $100,000 in 2013 or about $5,000 per volunteer riding member, according to the legal notice, including an annual administrative fee of $3,500. The cost is estimated to decrease by about $30,000 after five years, when they cost of awards for service before 2012 will have been fully paid.

A copy of the rules for earning points for volunteer service can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office in Town Hall.

Registered votes who have resided on Shelter Island for at least 30 days before the referendum shall be eligible to vote on the August 3 proposition.