Protesters show up in front of P.O. depicting Obama as a Hitler figure

Two men from Bogota, New Jersey, volunteers for the LaRouche PAC, set up a station on the sidewalk in front of the Center Post Office protesting what they call President Obama’s use of “offensive military force without congressional authorization” and supporting a sense-of-Congress resolution introduced by Congressman Walter Jones (R-North Carolina) branding it an impeachable offense.

The LaRouche PAC also favors reinstatement of the Banking Act of 1933, often called the Glass-Steagall Act, which became law under President Roosevelt. It prohibited commercial banks from operating as securities dealers. The ban was lifted in a bill sponsored by several Republican legislators and signed by President Clinton in 1999.

One of their posters depicts President Obama with a Hitler-style mustache. It uses the phrase “NDAA dictatorship” — a reference to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2012, the annual defense funding bill that critics say gives the president special powers to detain citizens believed to be threats to national security.

Another displays Tim Geitner, the secretary of the treasury, in a police mug-shot style photo.

One of the volunteers, Chris Sare, said the LaRouche PAC was sending volunteers all across the country and that they set up about 50 tables a day from coast to coast. He and his partner, Frank Mathis, are staying with a supporter on the North Fork, he said. They arrived at about 8:15 a.m. and would stay until 3 p.m., Mr. Sare said.

The founder of the LaRouche PAC, Lyndon LaRouche, 89, is a former candidate for the president who once sought the Labor Party nomination and several times the Democratic nomination. Mr. Sare described the PAC as bi-partisan and the founder as an “old FDR-Kennedy Democrat” who favors policies for “building the nation.”

He said he and Mr. Mathis had checked in with Town Police before setting up on the sidewalk in front of the Post Office and that they were exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.

Several passersby in the Post Office parking lot seemed eager to steer clear of them. Their appearance was old hat to at least one observer. Out-of-town organizations have set up political displays in front of the Post Office in past summers, she said.