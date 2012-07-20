Police news: Shelter Islander, Patchogue man arrested in separate cases

Shelter Island Town Police charged Blaize Zabel, 22, of Shelter Island with criminal contempt in the first degree on Wednesday, July 18 for violation of an order of protection, according to an announcement made by police on Friday. They said he was arraigned and remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police also announced on Friday the arrest of Colin F. Shanley of Patchogue on the charge of assault in the third degree. Police made the arrest on Thursday, July 19 at police headquarters after an investigation of a fight that took place on Saturday, July 14. Mr. Shanley, for whom no age was given, was released on his own recognizance.