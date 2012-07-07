Police: Manhasset man charged with drunk driving

A 21-year-old Manhasset man faces multiple charges, including drunk driving, following his arrest early Saturday morning, Shelter Island Police reported.

Police reported pulling over Edward King on a traffic stop on Rocky Point Avenue at 2:37 a.m. He was subsequently charged with DWI, failing to keep to the right, failure to stay in lane and driving with an open alcoholic beverage, according to a report.

He was released on bail for a future court appearance, police said.