From Matt Lauer to the crowd at the Chequit, everyone's buzzing about Amanda Clark

With about a week still to go before Shelter Island’s own Amanda Clark begins her Olympics competition in London, some of her family remains on the Island.

That gave Islanders the rare thrill of having the opportunity to watch the Opening Ceremony with the husband and sister of an Olympian, as dozens of Island folk headed to the Chequit Friday night to watch the festivities.

Amanda’s husband, Greg Nissen, is fourth from left of the green pillar in the photo above. He’s standing to the right of his sister-in-law, Rebecca Clark, Amanda’s sister. They will both travel to London for the Olympics later this week.

Amanda’s parents watched the Opening Ceremony live from Olympic Stadium in London. Her mother, Ellen Clark, tweeted Thursday that she met NBC “Today” host Matt Lauer, who mentioned that he was already aware of Amanda since he owns a home nearby.

Check out that tweet and a compilation of other recent social media posts about Amanda below:

[View the story “Social media posts on Island Olympian Amanda Clark” on Storify]