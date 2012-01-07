Pétanque tournament scheduled for La Maison Blanche

La Maison Blanche partners Alistair MacLean and John Sieni have announced they will host their second annual Pétanque Tournament on Wednesday, July 11 at 12 noon at La Maison Blanche inn and restaurant at 11 Stearns Point Road on Shelter Island.

The entrance fee, which will be donated to the Shelter Island Lions Club, is $30 per team. Teams can register by calling 749-1633, by emailing reservations@maisonblanchehotel.com or by visiting the front desk at La Maison Blanche.

Pétanque is a French game like boules that requires players to stand within a designated area and throw hollow metal balls as close as possible to a small wooden ball called a cochonnet ( “piglet”), according to Wikipedia.

La Maison Blanche’s brasserie-style restaurant will be serving its Bastille Day menu for lunch, including charcuterie and cheese plates, croque monsieur sandwiches and moules marinieres.

The tournament takes place three days before Bastille Day (the same day the Island’s Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fireworks show at Crescent Beach) and is sponsored by Remy, Hendricks Cointreau, Mount Gay and Zubrowka.

During its debut season, La Maison Blanche was featured in Travel & Leisure, The New York Times, The London Sunday Times, and other publications. It was named Best East End Hotel and Best French Cuisine in the annual “Dan’s Best of the Best” issue of Dan’s Papers.