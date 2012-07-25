Parpan named executive editor of Times/Review Newsgroup

Grant Parpan was hired as the new executive editor for Times/Review Newsgroup this week.

A nine-year journalism veteran, Mr. Parpan has worked extensively on both the print and web side of the business, covering everything from sports to schools to local governments. He most recently served as web editor at Times/Review, helping introduce a strong web presence that fully complements the company’s portfolio of award-winning print publications.

Mr. Parpan, 33, began his career in 2003, working in the sports department at The Signal, a daily newspaper in Santa Clarita, Calif., where he later served two years as sports editor.

After returning to Long Island in 2006, the Ridge native was hired by Times/Review, first serving as a reporter and later as editor of the company’s North Shore Sun newspaper in Brookhaven Town.

During Mr. Parpan’s tenure at The Sun, the paper twice won the New York Press Association’s Stuart C. Dorman Award for Editorial Excellence, the organization’s top editorial award.

In his career, he’s been honored by NYPA, the National Newspaper Association, the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association, the Press Club of Long Island and the Associated Press.

Mr. Parpan fills the position formerly held by Peter Boody, who will remain editor of The Shelter Island Reporter.

“We are very excited about this transition,” said publisher Andrew Olsen. “Grant is an exceptionally talented journalist who brings great vision to his new position as executive editor. He has great instincts, strategic ability and leadership skills as we innovate in print and on the web. Grant’s focus will be to position Times/Review Newsgroup for the future.”

As executive editor, Mr. Parpan will be overseeing the editorial components of the company’s print, online and special publications while enhancing Times/Review’s position as one of the leading East End news sources.

“I’m excited to work in a new position with the best community news people around,” Mr. Parpan said. “I look forward to what the future holds for myself, my Times/Review family and all our readers as we continue to evolve as a news organization.”

Mr. Parpan lives in Middle Island with his wife, Vera Chinese, a staff writer for the New York Daily News.

Readers interested in reaching Mr. Parpan with questions or concerns can do so by emailing gparpan@timesreview.com or by calling (631) 354-8046.