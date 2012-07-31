Nirvana weather for ticks, a good reason to be on guard

Ah, summer on the East End. Beautiful vistas, sandy beaches, farm stands brimming with fresh produce, great restaurants and … and, oh, did we mention … the ticks?

Be warned: There may be a lot more of them around than usual this year because of cool, damp weather in May and June. But don’t despair. Avoiding them, and avoiding infections, is not an impossible task.

Ticks have become an unfortunate fact of life here, reducing some folks to hysterical hermits who spend the season indoors or who cover themselves, head to toe, when they venture into their gardens or to an outdoor event.

Paranoia, as the song from the late 1960s said, runs deep, particularly if you’ve already had experience with Lyme disease or one of the other increasingly common tick-borne illnesses. But you don’t necessarily need to swathe yourself in layers of light colored clothing or avoid the great outdoors altogether in order to stay safe and disease-free. There are some simple steps you can take to ensure that you, your family and your guests stay tick-free this summer.

And if you are bitten, there is a relatively new prophylactic course of treatment that involves two days, rather than two weeks, of antibiotics.

First and foremost, exercise common sense — don’t walk through tall grass and wooded areas unprotected. Know what ticks look like and where they like to lurk; do a daily tick check on everyone in the household; minimize the moist, protected places around your home that provide a nesting ground; tick-proof shoes and clothing and learn the “dry first, wash later” rule for any clothing worn in tick-prone areas. And finally, don’t panic; remember that it is not believed that an infected tick must be on you for at least 24-36 hours before it becomes a problem.

While the mild winter has raised concerns that ticks and Lyme disease will be off the charts this summer, new research from the University of Rhode Island indicates that the severity of the nymphal deer tick season and risk for Lyme disease infections is more dependent on the humidity in late May and June than any other environmental factor.

According to Dr. Tom Mather, the Director of URI’s Center for Vector-Borne Disease and the head of its TickEncounter Resource Center, the little nuisances don’t thrive in dry, sunny weather but they do love the kind of thick morning fog that we had on so many days in May and early June. That kind of weather is deer tick nirvana.