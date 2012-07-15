Menantic Yacht Club: No flips or protests, just some costly penalty turns

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its second Sunfish race of the season this past Sunday in West Neck Harbor (WNH). Last week, the wind was blowing 15 knots or more, this week it was light, 3 knots gusting to 8 knots, but steady from the west southwest.

The Race Committee set the triangular course in the middle of WNH and held five races as usual. The first race was windward, leeward finish. The next three races were around the triangle. The wind had picked up a little by the fifth and last race so the committee ran a longer course, the triangle plus windward, leeward finish.

No one flipped this week but several of us, including yours truly, jumped overboard between races to cool off. There were no protests this week either but a number of sailors were seen doing their 360 penalty turns, including Richard Smith, who dutifully did two penalty turns in one race because he fouled me twice. Thanks to those two 360s, I placed in front of Richard in that race.

In another race, Danny McCafferty along with cohort Tom O’Shea did a penalty turn after hitting me twice in quick succession. These two 12-year-olds have gotten to be such good sailors that the only reason I beat them in that race was because of the 360 and they placed in front of me in the final standings anyway.

Even though the wind was light for most of the afternoon, there was plenty of excitement with some very close finishes. Jim Kohler and Peter Lane were battling it out for first place and Jim won by a point. Penalty turns do hurt. Richard Smith would have taken a clean third place finish overall if he hadn’t had to do the two turns. But because of the penalties, Richard placed fourth overall behind Marguerite Kohler, even though their scores were identical.

There were other close finishes as well. At one point, I heard Tom McMahon yell in glee, “I finally did it,” as he crossed the finish line just before Linda Gibbs (his better half). Linda did beat Tom overall, finishing 10th to Tom’s 11th, with just 3 points separating them.

Welcome to newcomer 11-year-old Jasper Edie. Jasper had a terrific time and will be back. This was his first race ever and he placed 17 out of 18, showing great determination and patience. Maybe Danny and Tom will give him a few hints. Also, welcome Marguerite Kohler, Jim’s daughter, who obviously is no stranger to dinghy sailing. She takes after her father who is a world class sailor. A third newcomer was Rob Beckmer, a patent attorney from Washington, DC. As a former employee at Jim Kohler’s Dinghy Shop, Rob is also no stranger to dinghy sailing and he placed 5th overall.

After gallivanting in Newport last week, Charlie Modica and brother John sailed with us on Sunday, as did Andy Belford. However, where were Cristina Roig-Morris, John Woodward and Chris and Jack Lane and the Colbys? Wimbledon finished early and even hardcore tennis player Penny Pilkington, the MYC’s very own British contingent, showed up on time.

The committee boat was full Sunday, with Commodore and Sallie Bethge, Dave Olsen and Suzie Masse aboard. They did a superb job. Remember sailors, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number prior to the start of racing each week. The committee wants to remind everyone to bring and wear a life jacket.

As a reminder, sailors, when you finish a race, keep clear of the finish area until the commodore gives the all clear signal. It was brought to my attention that the earlier finishers are congregating around the finish line and getting in the way of the slower sailors. According to veteran club member Mary Vetri, the rule of thumb is that “you know the race is over when you see a green and white sail with the number 032 on it cross the finish line.” I leave it to you to guess the color and sail number of Mary’s boat but she actually took 16th on Sunday.

We are a very congenial club with no dues and no clubhouse. However, we do have tremendous fun with great sailing and frequent after-race barbeques. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Meet the fleet on West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. every Sunday through Labor Day. Commodore Bethge has several Sunfish available on a first to reserve basis. Call him at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524 at least one day prior to racing. See you on the water.

MYC Results:

1. Jim Kohler 2 1sts 9 pts.

2. Peter Lane 2 1sts 10

3. Marguerite Kohler 22

4. Richard Smith 1 1st 22

5. Rob Beckmer 25

6. Charles Modica 31

7. John Modica 32

8. McCafferty & O’Shea 37

9. Bob Harris 41

10. Linda Gibbs 52

11. Tom McMahon 55

12. Andy Belford 61

13. Melanie Coronetz 64

14. Penny Pilkington 66

15. John Marler 69

16. Mary Vetri 80

17. Jasper Edie 81

18. Michael Becker 87