Menantic Sunfish sailboat races begin this afternoon

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC), a club with no dues or fees and open to all sailors, from novice to expert began regular weekly Sunfish racing for the season today. Races will continue through Sunday, September 2, starting promptly at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor.

Sailors may just show up ahead of time and give their full names and sail numbers, if they have one, to the Race Committee.

The club usually holds five races around a triangular course each Sunday but the committee will determine the exact course prior to each race.