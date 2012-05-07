Lightning blew bark, branch off tree last week

At 7:15 a.m. last Friday morning, June 29, almost everyone on the Island must have heard the bang when lightning struck a tree next to the ladies fifth tee at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The strike blew off a limb and a swath of bark from the tree.

Harry Brigham said that the bark was thrown more than a hundred yards across the street onto the third fairway and that the ground around the tree heaved up. Stanley Blados was working on the fourth tee at the time the tree was hit and was uninjured.