Letters: Wrong names, fireworks and the highway department

Wrong writer

To the Editor:

Emory, a stealth dog lover? Didn’t sound like one of his issues. And you’d be correct. It was Jerry Berner who penned the “Dog park on hold” letter in the Letters to the Editor, July 12, 2012.

EMORY BREINER

Shelter Island

Sorry. We misread a handwritten signature on the letter and, on deadline, attributed it to Mr. Breiner despite our own puzzlement. — Ed.

Fireworks courtesy

To the Editor:

1. Saturday evening, there were at least five police cars at the fireworks. Each police car has a loudspeaker (and probably one or two of the fire department vehicles also). How courteous it would have been for just one of those cars to mosey down the beach road and announce that the fireworks had been canceled, especially if we are paying extra for extra police presence.

2. How nice it would have been if they also announced that the fireworks had been rescheduled for Sunday evening.

3. I do hope that the fireworks company does not get paid for the non-event.

MARK LINDEMANN

Shelter Island

No one told us

To the Editor:

It is a sad day for the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, a black eye for the organization that has given us so many fireworks displays in the past. I was waiting for the pyrotechnic display on Saturday, July 14, anticipating seeing a show that, in my opinion, rivals that of big cities and towns. Unfortunately, it did not happen, caused by a “technical glitch” that is a first for Shelter Island’s much welcomed community event.

I do not fault the Chamber of Commerce for something they have no control over. A new program on the Weather Channel, entitled “Pyros,” shows what is entailed when putting on a fireworks display. It is a daunting task, one that, even with our modest display, must take hours and hours to put together. What I fault them on is what happened after the show was canceled. We and the people around us were not informed about the cancellation at all!

To put it in perspective, I was sitting with my mother near the lifeguard station on Crescent Beach, east of the Sunset Beach restaurant. As the time ticked by and no show was forthcoming, we wondered what had happened. We heard no fire truck with a PA system; no announcement that the show had been postponed was heard. My brother, along with his family, were watching the show on Shore Road, near Camp Quinipet. They didn’t hear a single word about the show being postponed either. I guess this fire truck had a very low PA system to not be heard on either corner of Crescent Beach.

My brother was quicker in his actions than we were. He started to leave at 9:55 p.m. while my mother and I waited until 10 minutes after the hour to pack up and leave. We saw people leaving ahead of us but, with no announcement, we still hoped one of the highlights of the summer would go off as scheduled. We were disappointed. We left, wondering what had happened, and asked one of Shelter Island’s finest, a police officer. He gave us the scoop, giving us the hope that the show would be given on its rain date.

On Sunday night, we learned that, since Mother Nature was dropping some needed rain on Shelter Island, the show would be postponed again. Once again, I do not fault the Chamber of Commerce for actions out of their control. What I do fault them for is giving up. What I do fault them for is forgetting that those of us who have been on “The Rock” for over 40 years look forward to this event, as we look forward to the Library Book Sale, the Historical Society’s One Day in History, the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Chicken Barbecue, etc.

Canceling it, with no regard for us who look forward to it every summer, like the warm temperatures, swimming in Fresh Pond, enjoying Wades and Crescent Beach, is a black eye for them. I doubt that next year people won’t be wondering if that display will be canceled too, with a “credit for next year” given.

Finally, I am sorry that all the people who came to our Island strictly for that event were disappointed. True, the Chamber of Commerce is not at fault for a technical failure or the rain on Sunday night but canceling the fireworks, for the season, is a wrong decision and I do not support it.

S.M. SOBELSOHN

Shelter Island

Future fireworks

To the Editor:

Here’s a thought for the fireworks in the future. Let’s get together with Greenport and Southold Towns and pool our funds, hire a “first-rate” company that knows how to set up a fireworks display and put on an amazing show on the weekend of the Fourth.

Make sense?

Also, I don’t know why you have the need to always put a little note at the end of my letters. They’re pretty damn good the way they are. In any event, in my letter last week, I never implied that it was Jim Dougherty that you spoke to and who tried to get you to censor the news.

I’m sure he wouldn’t try that with you, although he was pretty successful at doing it with the previous editor through temper tantrums, etc.

An afterthought: Do the fireworks on Labor Day or at Joe Lauro’s party.

CAPT. BILL SMITH

Shelter Island

Highway kudos

To the Editor:

This letter is long overdue from me. It seems that Jay Card and the Highway Department have accomplished an enormous amount of work this year, hopefully on budget, throughout the Island. I am sure that I am like many residents and taxpayers who have noticed the Highway Department work in their own neighborhoods and Island-wide.

I live in Hay Beach so what comes to mind are the road improvements at the bridge in Dering Harbor, the cutting back of the wild grass along Gardiner’s Bay Drive, the new fence and clean look of the golf course along the same road, the new bench on the beach (no swimming please!) at Menhaden Lane and the efficiencies at the recycling area. There are similar improvements wherever I drive on the Island.

So kudos to Jay and his crew. They are indeed doing a great job. Keep up the good work.

BOB FREDERICKS

Shelter Island

Housing needed

To the Editor:

I am a volunteer at Camp Adventure (a pediatric oncology camp for patients and their siblings, ages 6-18). The program is sponsored by the American Cancer Society, supported by corporate, local businesses throughout Long Island and individual donors. Our program has been held at Camp Quinipet for one week in August since 2000.

Due to the increase in the number of children being diagnosed with this devastating disease, we find ourselves in need of additional housing for some of our adult staff. Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of meeting a number of Shelter Island families as they have opened their homes to our volunteers. We are again asking for your support and generosity by offering a bed and shower to some of the most extraordinary people, some of whom have spent months in planning the week for our campers and who keep coming back to be with kids filled with courage and strength beyond their years.

Camp starts on August 11 and ends on Friday, August 17. Please know that the past generosity and support the Shelter Island community has shown us has made our experience here incredibly fulfilling.

If you are willing and able to support us, please call me at (516) 764-7874 (home) or (516) 316-4423 (cell).

PAM TOY

Rockville Centre

Polluted pond

To the Editor:

Fresh Pond is polluted. This was revealed at a Town Board work session several weeks ago. Fresh Pond was identified as an impaired water body as per the draft 2012 NYS DEC 303.d list. The main pollutant is phosphorus due to urban/storm runoff.

Articles in the Reporter from the mid-1960s show that there was concern about the use of phosphorus laundry detergents on the Island. I’m told that soap suds ringed the shoreline of Fresh Pond in those days. The use of septic systems, road runoff and fertilizers near the pond are also known causes. This pollution has been accumulating over the years and is now a confirmed threat.

Each spring I observe a blue-green algae on the pond but never thought much of it. Blue-green algae is indicative of phosphorus pollution. According to the “State Environmental Resource Center”, (serconline.org), the bio-toxins remain even after the blue-green algae dissipates; and they intensify after a heat wave, several of which we have had recently. A phosphorus algae bloom is detrimental to the water quality, the aquatic life and humans (especially infants and children) who might ingest or absorb this polluted water. The website details the types of illnesses and fatalities.

There is what seems to be an algae bloom currently on Fresh Pond and a few small dead fish have been found on the shoreline.

Surface visibility is only a few inches in bright sunlight. And it is the entire pond. Is this polluted water safe for you and your child?

Is any pollution harmless?

The “Not A Bathing Beach” signs were installed on three town landings, including Fresh Pond, in lieu of “Swimming Prohibited” signs, which the County Department of Health Services originally required. But the compromised signage is, at best, vague; even when they are not vandalized or covered up. Some people here believe that it is safe and healthy for anyone, including kids, to swim in polluted, untested and unguarded waters. Other swimmers and parents are totally unaware of the potential risk.

Our Town Board decided that they will not stop anyone from swimming in any of the Island’s waters, whether it is sanctioned or not. Nonetheless, they have the obligation to ensure public health and safety. People still bring their babies and toddlers to play in Fresh Pond almost every day. For the sake of the most vulnerable, the town must urgently publicize and alert the public to the fact that Fresh Pond is an impaired (polluted) body of water. To look the other way and to say nothing is tantamount to child abuse.

Hopefully the town’s MS4 committee will find a way to eventually stop this pollution and help restore Fresh Pond to the pristine environment that it should be. Until then, protecting the kids must be the priority, not property values or tourism.

VINNIE NOVAK

Shelter Island