Letters to the editor, issue of July 12, 2012

Dog park on hold

To the Editor:

In reply to Joan Vecsey’s criticisms of dog parks, many of her comments are valid. Unfortunately, they mostly apply to dogs that are not well adjusted to other dogs. These dogs are not allowed in the park. The proliferation of dog parks on Long island and elsewhere informs us of the overall success of these programs. View the Southold dog park that’s closest to Shelter Island.

Many of us (over 400 signatures) liked the idea of a dog park for our dogs and some use the dog parks in other communities. We need about $7,000 to begin with for fencing, insurance, signage, etc., which we were unable to raise. With better organization and more manpower, we may succeed in the future. Our thanks to those who aided us. We’ll try again in the future.

JERRY BERNER

Shelter Island

Top heavy at school

To the Editor:

The ink was barely dry on the school superintendent’s new contract when he decided to pull a talented and popular teacher from the classroom and name her a “school building administrator,” whatever that means. Ostensibly this was done to allow Dr. Hynes to be more involved with the work of business manager.

So, in effect, we now have a business manager with a Ph.D. and gets paid $175,000 per year plus benefits. Before Dr. Hynes came here, we paid our business manager $75,000.

It is this type of poor management decision that causes an organization such as our school system to become top heavy with too many senior, highly paid administrator/counselors who, quite frankly, have little to do and lack the passion and talent for such mundane things as teaching kids to read and do basic mathematics.

We have a school system that spends almost $40,000 per student while the average school system in New York State spends less than half that amount. It would be money well spent if the academic achievements of our students were equally above average but sadly that is not the case.

The students and taxpayers deserve better management. That’s one man’s opinion.

DAVID OLSEN

Shelter Island

Dr. Hynes has an Ed.D degree — Ed.

Chopper route

To the Editor

On July 3, the FAA published a North Shore Helicopter Route (NSHR) for helicopters that use the shoreline or the LIE as a visual map. The NSHR directs helicopter traffic at least one mile off the north coast. The NSHR is perhaps one-half the solution to our helicopter noise problem or it could make it worse.

Senator Chuck Schumer’s announcement of the NSHR included his commitment, and that of USDOT Secretary Ray LaHood, to establish a similar South Shore route to the East End. We must support this action.

When included in draft legislation, a helicopter industry group called Senator Schumer’s proposal “a dangerous precedent” that noise complaints alone would justify “ill-conceived helicopter restrictions” and welcomed its demise from subsequent drafts. The FAA report includes an industry view that “this [NSHR] is a faster route and because at some locations, most notably the Hamptons, weather delays are common for aircraft approaching from the south.” The industry might continue to oppose noise-related regulations and, along with it, a South Shore route.

The NSHR is not preferable to a southern route directly to the Hamptons. Without additional FAA action, the NSHR may attract the majority of the East End traffic, crossing over the North Fork and perhaps Shelter Island. Operators to the East End and the industry might say that the East End noise problem has been solved by the NSHR and no additional actions are needed.

Continue to voice your support to our federal representatives for a South Shore Helicopter Route as the primary East End route. Let’s prevail in the second half of this challenge.

DAVE RUBY

Shelter Island

4-poster farce

To the Editor:

First it would seem to me that this person you refer to as a “leader in the community” is anything but if his agenda is to censor the real news of the Island. In my mind, someone like this is nothing more than one of the many opportunists who have arrived at our shores in the past 30 or so years, spread some money around in the right places, shook the hands of those they consider the “right” people and, like magic, you are a leader of the community when in reality nothing could be further from the truth.

To me, someone who has watched this closely my entire life, it’s just another socially insecure individual with a need to “improve” our lifestyle out here because, without them and their vast knowledge and resources, it’s amazing that we survived as long as we did without them.

The 4-poster is another issue. The program is a farce. It has never been done in a true scientific way. Instead, hearsay, fear tactics, patting each other on the backs for jobs well done, etc. has been the norm. It has nothing to do with science, never has and never will. It’s about politics at their worst and votes, which is why, in the beginning, until [Supervisor] Jim Dougherty learned the game from the so-called “leaders’” perspectives, he’d flip-flop back and forth on no testing versus testing, no monitoring versus monitoring and a long list of other fallacies.

It’s not surprising, though, that this “leader” thought he could get away with changing the truth. So many were successful for so many years under the previous reign at the Reporter — a time when even tests that I was involved in showed high levels of permethrin in soil not only near a 4-poster but 300 feet away. A quick re-stroke of the keyboard and things turned out the way that fit the agenda.

The 4-poster program has done nothing to alter the tick population and never will. Nature is the only thing that will do that and the sooner we learn that the better off we will be. Unfortunately, we have already done an untold and unknown amount of damage to our environment through the agendas of people like your friend the “leader.”

CAPT. BILL SMITH

Shelter Island

Just for the record, Supervisor Dougherty was not the community leader who privately complained to us about our coverage of Richard Kelly’s presentation on the 4-poster’s lack of impact on the incidence of Lyme disease. — Ed.

4-poster rip-off

To the Editor:

From here on in, I will be referring to the 4-poster experiment as the “$-poster” rip-off. The program is not working. The town has somehow been talked into funding the experiment and is paying approximately $75,000 per year to feed deer and put pesticides into the environment. This is a waste of taxpayer money.

Captain Bill Smith conducted an independent test through a Long Island analytical laboratory in 2009 and proved that the pesticide known as permethrin was entering the soil over the threshold and at dangerously high levels from the $-poster rip-off experiment. The testing was in fact covered by the Shelter Island Reporter and witnessed by Richard Kelly, Glenn Waddington (former town councilman) and Frank Vecchio. The test was 100 percent legitimate.

Richard Kelly just recently showed the Town Board with proof from the New York State Health Department that the incidence of Lyme disease has not been reduced due to the $-poster rip-off program. He filed a request by zip code to the Suffolk County Health Department and showed the results to the board.

Their response was to call and send the information that Richard Kelly obtained to Vinny Palmer, the DEC expert. Mr. Palmer’s response was to change and dictate to the health department the way they report cases. He now wants the Health Department to count EM [Erythema migrans] red rashes. Does that now mean that five years of tick drags by Dan Gilrein are now useless? Do we have to spend another five years of counting EM rashes? Come on folks, haven’t we seen and heard enough about this ridiculous experiment?

I have been saying for years that this program needs to be sent to the people of Shelter Island for a vote on whether or not we should continue to feed the deer and pollute our environment. Unfortunately, Town Attorney Laury Dowd put an end to that last year when Mr. Kelly (via a 100-name petition) attempted to put the $-poster rip-off on the ballot. The way I see it is that the $75,000-per-year experiment could be put to better use (example: planting eel grass for scallops).

We will never rid this Island of ticks, no matter what Patricia Shillingburg, chairperson of the Deer and Tick Committee, will have you believe. She has said numerous times that Shelter Island will be a tick-free island as a result of the $-poster rip-off but the test results have proven this to be untrue.

Shelter Island and the rest of New York State will never be tick free. Say no to the $-poster rip-off experiment and spend the money on something more important then polluting our environment. Permethrin is extremely toxic to fish and aquatic life. Extreme care must be taken when using products containing permethrin near water sources. Folks, we live on an island. The deer are not the only carriers of ticks. We are wasting our taxpayer dollars and possibly doing significant damage to the environment. Voters, we must put an end to the $-poster rip-off.

CAPT. BRUCE J. RAHEB

Shelter Island

4-poster failure

To the Editor:

The experiment with 4-posters was started because certain individuals on the 4-poster committee and town officials felt there was an epidemic of Lyme disease on Shelter Island. So consequently, this campaign was started to rid the Island of Lyme disease and that the 4-posters would give us a tick-free island. This was the goal that was set by advocates of the 4-poster experiment.

When I disclosed the 2008 numbers from the Suffolk County Health Department that clearly showed we did not have an epidemic on Shelter Island, they screamed that the numbers were inaccurate and no good. When I asked what numbers they had to prove that the county and state were wrong, the committee, Town Board and advocates had no data to refute the county and state data and still have no data to date.

In 2009, Patty Shillingburg (who has no scientific qualifications) engaged in her own experiment of counting tick bites of people in the waiting room at Dr. Marshall’s office, as if to imply that all tick bites will result in Lyme disease, and that this would prove we had an epidemic. In fact, it is just the opposite — most tick bites do not result in Lyme disease. Once Patty Shillingburg’s experiment was vetted out to the public, it lost traction and credibility and you did not hear much of it after that.

Rae Lapides had claimed that the permethrin would never drip off the rollers because it was contained in an oily suspension. In 2009, Captain Bill Smith, myself and Long Isand Analytical proved that permethrin does drip off the rollers into the soil at extremely high levels around the 4-posters and even 300 feet away from the 4-posters.

We no longer hear them make the claim that permethrin does not get into the ground soil via 4-posters. Additionally, no town official to date will make the claim that the deer are free from permethrin and fit for human consumption. There have been too many instances where the proponents of this experiment have moved the goal posts.

Two weeks ago, at the Tuesday work session, I disclosed numbers that were tabulated from the New York State Health Department that showed no decrease in the incidences of Lyme Disease in zip codes 11965 and 11964 since the start of the 4-poster experiment in 2007. This was met with a perplexed silence by the Town Board because the facts showed a glaring disconnect between Dan Gilrein’s “tick drags” and the New York State Health Department’s numbers, which showed no decrease in Lyme disease.

Perhaps it’s time for the Town Board to rethink the experiment? Nope. Instead, the board decided it was time to have their good old chum from the DEC move from science and enter the arena of politics: Vinny Palmer to the rescue. (See “DEC official defends 4-poster,” July 5 Shelter Island Reporter, page one). Mr. Palmer is now doing the same thing that has been a practice of the 4-poster committee since its inception, which is: let’s move the goal posts. They are now going to count EM rashes on people. (This ought to take another five years to study.)

The first point that comes to my mind: if I counted the number of rashes I have received as the result of tick bites since 2007, I would have had Lyme disease 100 times. I got Erlichliosis once and that is a fact based on my own blood test that I had done for all tick-borne diseases. The second point is that, if you read Mr. Palmer’s front-page column, it is laced with words that demonstrate a theoretical position, such as: “studies show,” “a possible link,” “shown,” “postulated,” “suggesting a statistical connection,” “a correlation,” “potential and further study is necessary to conclusively evaluate.”

I don’t know about you but to have another five years of studies done using Shelter Island as a guinea pig (and at our expense) is enough already, especially since Moneghan Island, Maine, and four Narraganset Bay islands have either eliminated or have reduced the deer count so low that incidences of Lyme disease are practically zero. Deer-culling studies in Connecticut and Rhode Island have used incidences of Lyme disease to demonstrate that, when deer numbers drop below 10 per square mile, Lyme disease drops to almost zero.

In the final analysis, the incidences of Lyme disease have to be used to demonstrate efficacy of the 4-posters on Shelter Island, not rashes, “tick drags” or a Highway Department employee saying, “I think ticks are down.”

It is time for the Town Board to make the proper decision. After five years of study, the only thing they have to hang their hat on is “tick drags.” The cost of the 4-poster experiment is $2.5 million-plus and counting; the cost of hunting: zero; logic being applied by the Town Board to get it right: priceless.

RICHARD KELLY

President, The Coalition for Sustainable

Fish and Wildlife Habitat

Shelter Island