Letters: A scoreboard, fireworks and a little poetry

Scoreboard update

To the Editor:

You’ve done it, Islanders! There will be a scoreboard!

We’ve stepped up to the plate, we’ve rounded third and we’re heading for home. We’ve received more than we need for one model and not enough yet for the next one up. So we’re going to keep collecting and see what happens.

But we can give you some basics. The board will measure at least 16 by 5 feet or maybe 20 by 8 feet. It will have 15-inch LED light letters and will show at least the score, the inning, the count, the number of runs and the number of errors. If we go up, it will show the inning breakdown.

Two power grids are required; one from behind home plate to the scoreboard and the second from the scoreboard to the LIPA pole over by the basketball court. We have the money for the first; the scorekeeper will use a wireless connection, holding a handheld device much like a TV remote, powered by rechargeable batteries. We’re still working on defining exactly how the second connection will be made so that cost is still a question. But it will happen.

The plan now is to let the season end, let the guys who have given so much time get their lives back in order. Then sometime in late August or early September, the committee will meet and choose the company and the model, write a check, and send it off. It takes roughly three weeks for delivery. When the board comes, it will be assembled, erected and connected to the power sources. And the Shelter Island School will be able to use it.

But it will be an almost-scoreboard until it’s officially dedicated to Ken Lewis Sr. at a ceremony before the opening game next season. There will be two plaques attached — one with a dedication to Ken (and you won’t know what it says until the ceremony) and one listing donors who have given $500 or more and hopefully they’ll come and be thanked.

So when you look across the outfield next season and see it there, if you want to know you’ve helped make that happen, write a check. Big checks are wonderful. Small checks are also wonderful. We’ll keep the account open until the day we make the order and any funds left over will be held for the team until next season and then used for whatever project they wish.

Make your check payable to “Scoreboard Now” and mail it to Box 650, Shelter Island 11964. And clap and cheer for all of us because we’ve done it!

CORI CASS

CAROL GALLIGAN

Co-Chairs, the Scoreboard Committee

Life without fireworks

To the Editor:

Summer fireworks offer phenomenal splendor that is often shared among community gatherings of families and friends. Young and old take time out to look up from life for a glimpse at striking colors and light patterns. On a good night, a starlit sky can add more value to the moment of wonder that brings folks together. While many seemed disappointed about the cancelled fireworks show last weekend, our bunch still managed to enjoy a fine time. We recognize that life with all its uncertainty is too short! As summer continues, here are few ideas about what makes a great weekend:

• Take the opportunity to share with friends old and new — connection makes life worthwhile;

• Adapt to changes in plans: rain or shine, look for ways to find joy and pleasure;

• Remain open to new possibilities and new opportunities will appear;

• Wonder and wander around.

Here’s a glimpse of our day:

A morning visit to the Shelter Island Farmers Market at the Historical Society yielded a great arrangement of stargazer lilies, wine for the dinner table along with some fresh veggies and a terrific garlic scape pesto.

Next stop: A few hours at Wades Beach with a book found on the shelf at the Shelter Island Public Library. We did cook and set the dinner table on Saturday night. Our menu: a mix of sea scallops, garlic scape pesto pasta, beets, salad (we found wooden salad bowls at a yard sale) and for dessert, blueberry pie with ice cream.

We had a good spot to view the fireworks but it was cancelled so we went back to the house for dessert and a movie. We celebrated a splendid weekend with sparks on Shelter Island. What is summer without footprints on the beach?

TRINA HIDALGO

Shelter Island

Massive event

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the letters written last week about the fireworks show that never took place. I know there are quite a few fans of this glorious and patriotic event but as far as I’m concerned this Island would be better off without such a thing and I’ll tell you all why.

When I was a tiny summer kid 45 years ago, I couldn’t wait for my parents to take me to Crescent Beach on July Fourth. And it took place on the fourth, not the 12th, fifth or third, if I remember correctly. We could also park right in the spaces adjacent to the beach — the local golf course nearby not needed for extra parking. The show began when it was supposed to begin and everything was wonderful.

Not too many years ago, I attended the July Fourth event. The fireworks were scheduled to go off at 8:45 p.m. but for some reason they were delayed until 10:30. The thing that struck me the most was that no one was allowed to leave until the whole production was over and done with. What kind of nonsense is that? Isn’t it our right to go home if we choose to? Isn’t this supposed to be the land of the free? Thomas Jefferson was quoted as saying “If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so.” I agree with him.

Any local could tell you that every year more and more people find their way to this Island, either as summer folks, guests of summer folks, or just curiosity seekers on vacation. That’s great for the local economy but it puts too much strain on everything.

It’s like living in a house that’s built for five people but has to accommodate 20. Maybe it’s just my imagination but every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day it seems that there’s some massive event going on.

The good news is that the donated money for the fireworks will be in place for next season, or at least it should be. If it were up to me, I’d donate it to the disabled veterans of America. That would be more productive and wholesome than watching beautiful lights in the sky for an hour. We’d also get a lot more bang for the buck (no pun intended).

LOUIS EVANGELISTA

Shelter Island

Beach parking

To the Editor:

While driving past Crescent Beach this past Sunday around 5 p.m. to enjoy the view and activities, we were surprised to see continuous parking along the entire length. We noted, as we usually do, that possibly 10 percent of the cars had town stickers. Perhaps the balance had bought day stickers.

As we passed Sunset Beach, there were many walkers crossing the road. One group was walking diagonally near the crosswalk and I yelled at them to use the crosswalk and stopped. The result was a kick and a dent to the side of the car. Hopefully the man broke his toe.

We wish the police and/or traffic control officers would be policing this area on weekends. We would like our beach back for residents and the town could certainly use parking ticket revenue.

PETE BETHGE

Shelter Island

Assault weapons

To the Editor:

As a native Westerner born in Aurora, Colorado and a grandson of Fairplay, Colorado homesteaders, owning rifles and pistols was common. My dad gave me my great grandfather’s shot gun and as a kid I rebuilt a 22 mm rifle. I’m not a hunter, haven’t shot a weapon since I was in the military but I believe in the right to own guns. But an assault weapon? Why? You certainly wouldn’t use one to hunt. Its primary purpose is to kill or maim immediately in an assault by combatants, certainly not the innocent!

Murder is a very sad part of living in our world today. Cold-blooded carnage like what just happened in my hometown is a sad part of living today as well because of the availability of assault weapons to the general public.

Enough! Please tell our lawmakers to ban the sale of these weapons!

Thanks to our forefathers, we have the right to own them but why would you want one?

BERT VOGEL

Riverhead

Plug for Amber

To the Editor:

Amber, the owner of All Dogged Up, recently groomed our rescue Shih Tzu BoBo. In the past, he had to be put under by the vets to cut his hair and groom him. Amber said to bring BoBo to her shop and she would try to work on him. We advised her that he may bite her if she even touched his facial area.

Well lo and behold, she had no problem at all with BoBo, cutting his hair or trimming around his eyes. Amber also grooms our golden doodle Snoopy, who is a very large and active dog.

We have also observed Amber getting out of her car with four or five dogs on leashes. These dogs were fully under her control. There are some individuals who are able to bond with animals and Amber certainly is one of them.

NEAL and CATHY RAYMOND

Shelter Island

Ode to the Island

To the Editor:

Welcome Back

The rabbits beneath the deck,

Even the pesky deer who eat the shrubbery,

Sea creatures living, and spirits of the dead,

Lying on the paths and in the creeks of Silver Beach,

All inquire:

Was it better wherever you went?

Were the:

Bears, hiding in the forests outside Berlin,

Eagles, double headed, of Russia

Herring, fried, creamed, wined,

From the vendors on the docks of

Helsinki, Riga, Visby and Tallinn,

Salmon, smoked and cured in Stockholm,

More impressive, tastier than our striped bass,

Island cohorts who waited patiently

For their chronicler to return?

Did the Little Mermaid and her dolphin

Guardians of the Port of Copenhagen

Welcome you more warmly than your friends,

The ospreys, lizards, turtles and owls

Who overwatch your steps and safety

When hiking in Mashomack Preserve?

Are the interlacing tidal creeks,

Woodlands, fields, salt marshes and the ragged,

Irregular but charmed coastline of this cherished Island

Any lesser than those of Scandinavia?

Are the sea-going ferries that transverse the

Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland,

More poetic than the Menantic or the Lt. Joe,

Who carry you swiftly home to us?

The National Geographic people say that in

Tivoli Gardens, The Amerikaner (ha!) waffle ice cream cone

Is one of the 10 best in the world.

Guessing they have not made it yet to the

Tuck Shop for some Moose Tracks!

Were you unaware that our Isle settled before

Peter the Great ever envisioned creating the

Boulevards and canals of his capital, St. Petersburg,

Route 114 was a traveled forest path,

By settlers and Indians, not serfs?

Of the Treasures, the Gold Room of the Hermitage,

The Amber Room of Catherine’s Palace,

Wrote not a single word, we observe.

Your attentions, they did not deserve?

The answers all, self-evident.

Here, only here,

Succored and surrounded by the cross breezes of

Long Island Sound and Gardiners Bay,

Sweet and salty flavors of the Peconic atmosphere,

Words unlocked, from your eyes to the page fall,

Smudged by joyous tears, for the Island’s muses

Have embraced you yet again and rebirthed

Inspiration, within their comforting, sheltering grasp.

NAT LIPSTADT

Shelter Island