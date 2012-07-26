Laurie M. C. Morin

Longtime Shelter Islander Laurie Clark Morin, 51, died on July 16, 2012 surrounded by her family at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Maine.

Born in Greenport on March 5, 1961, she was the daughter of Captain John Franklin Clark and Mary Arden Webb Clark.

Valedictorian of her Shelter Island High School Class of 1976, she was a 1983 graduate of Baptist Bible College in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania in Bible studies and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education there in 1984 with highest honors.

From 1985 to 1987, she taught seventh and eight grade English, math and science, as well as a course in study skills, at Hackensack Christian School. “Remember: I want you to think” was her “best known quote” among her students, according to her family.

She returned to Shelter Island in 1988 to live with her family here while teaching at Hamptons Alliance Christian School in Water Mill. During that time, she earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Long Island University’s Southampton Campus in 1984 with high honors.

In 1990, she married Craig R. Moring of Plainville, Connecticut. She taught nearby at the Emmanuel Christian Academy until the couple had their first child, Nathanael, when they returned to live with Laurie’s parents on Smith Street for a short time before moving to Maine, where her husband has childhood roots.

She was a tutor at Rockland District High School and administrator for Midcoast Christian High School. She went on to have three more children and home-schooled all of them. She also taught Sunday school at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Camden, Maine and helped with the daily vacation Bible school.

Her family said, “Laurie’s life has truly been one of service, mainly to her children. She was a great influence in many children’s lives at the churches and schools where she has been involved.”

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her husband; her children, Nathanael, Justin, Joel and Charis; her mother Mary Clark, all of Rockland, Maine; two brothers and their wives, John and Judy Clark and Todd and Charlotte Clark, of Warren, Maine; as well as nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Visiting hours were on Wednesday, July 25 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Camden. A celebration of Laurie’s life was to be held there today, Thursday, July 26 with Pastor Timothy Gillam and Al Thibeault officiating. Interment was to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions, c/o Cornerstone Baptist Church, 164 Cobb Road, Camden, Maine 04843. “The Champeons” should be written on the memo lines.

Laurie’s book of memories can be viewed on line at bchfh.com