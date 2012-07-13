La Maison Blanche hosts petanque tournament

La Maison Blanche partners Alistair MacLean and John Sieni hosted their second annual Pétanque Tournament on Wednesday, July 11 at La Maison Blanche inn and restaurant at 11 Stearns Point Road on Shelter Island.

Pétanque is a French game like boules that requires players to stand within a designated area and throw hollow metal balls as close as possible to a small wooden ball called a cochonnet ( “piglet”), according to Wikipedia.

The tournament took place three days before Bastille Day, July 14 (the same day the Island’s Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fireworks show at Crescent Beach) and is sponsored by Remy, Hendricks Cointreau, Mount Gay and Zubrowka.

During its debut season, La Maison Blanche was featured in Travel & Leisure, The New York Times, The London Sunday Times, and other publications. It was named Best East End Hotel and Best French Cuisine in the annual “Dan’s Best of the Best” issue of Dan’s Papers.