La Maison Blanche comes from behind to win Shelter Island pétanque tourney

The team from La Maison Blanche won the second annual Pétanque Tournament held at the inn on July 11 to benefit the Shelter Island Lions Club.

The team was the underdog and came from behind to win, having trailed previous trophy winner Sunset Beach 11-2 at one point. La Maison Blanche beat Camelot, a team from Sag Harbor, to win the tournament.

Pétanque is a French game like boules that requires players to stand within a designated area and throw hollow metal balls as close as possible to a small wooden ball called a cochonnet (“piglet”), according to Wikipedia.

The tournament was sponsored by Remy, Hendricks Cointreau, Mount Gay and Zubrowka. According to La Maison Blanche owner Alistair MacLean, the event raised $400 for the Shelter Island Lions.