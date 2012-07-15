June weather: a variable month

Our June weather this year has been varied and very variable to say the least.

During our first week, the highest temperature on the 5th was only 63 degrees. Then again, on the 17th and 18th, the high temperature for the two days was only 65 and 66 degrees. Such is spring at times on eastern Long Island. There were six days by June 18 when the high temperature for the day was only in the 60s. Yes, cool, but not a record.

The coolest temperature during June at night was 38 degrees on the 15th — the only night it dipped into the thirties. The warmest day this June was the 22nd when 92 degrees was recorded. On the 20th and 21st, the high was 91 degrees. Yes, warm days for eastern Long Island in the month of June. It could be a hot summer! But what do I know? Such is the variation in weather on eastern Long Island.

Rainfall for this June was very close to the long-term average of 3.5 to 4 inches. There were light rains, two during the first week, then 1.82 inches on the 13th. There was no rain until the 25th, when there were 1.79 inches, and another 0.04 on the 27th. Total rainfall for June was 3.91 inches. This is a good amount for our June plant season. When I had a dairy at my

Bridgehampton farm, this was excellent precipitation for pasture fields. We had no downpour or gully washouts this June.

We recorded no severe thunder and lightning squalls, like those that have occurred in years past (sometimes at school graduations or at seashore parties). Yes, we were lucky this year. Lawns are still green but summer is on its way. Stay out of open areas during the thunder and lightning periods. Reef your sail and stay in the harbor.

Our main summer breeze is always from the southwest. However, due to summer heat, summer squalls can come from any direction and velocity. Lightning can kill the cow in the field or at the barn door, kill chickens in the high grass under the wire fence. Please use care because of the unforeseen.

The following was recorded for June: 11 clear, seven partly cloudy and 12 cloudy days. Wind came from the southwest on nine days, from the west on five days, from the northwest on five days, from the east on six days and from the northeast on six days. Where was our steady southwest summer breeze? Such is the variation of our summer breezes.

At this writing, we should all keep an eye on the sky, thermometer and ocean. They can all change with our summer heat before we know it! I believe that due to our warmer summer weather, our ocean is in a state of change in many ways.

Use care on nature’s ground and the waters of eastern Long Island. They often change like the weather and it is the weather that changes them.