Joe Theinert's Bravo Company due to arrive on Island tonight at 8 p.m. at South Ferry

The public is urged to be on hand tonight when a contingent of Bravo Troop 1/71Cavalry, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division, will be arriving at Shelter Island’s South Ferry at approximately 8 P.M. tonight, Friday, July 13 at the invitation of Islander Chrystyna Kestler.

Ms. Kestler’s son, 1st Lt. Joe Theinert, a member of Bravo Troop, was killed in combat in Afghanistan in June, 2010.

About 22 members of the troop are expected here. They will be escorted the entire trip from Ft. Drum, New York to Shelter Island by Frankie Bania and The Patriot Guard Riders. The Shelter Island Police Department and Fire Department will be on hand for their arrival.

The public is urged to turn out to welcome the troops to the Island and to join them for a dinner at the American Legion Hall, where they will head after arriving on the Island.

Islander Matt Rohde, a veteran of the First Cavalry Division, is helping to organize the visit.

This will be the first visit here for most members of the troop. Some took part in the first visit to the troop to the Island last May in honor of their fallen colleague and his family and friends.

Bravo Troop will be given VIP treatment while they are visiting Shelter Island through out the weekend. Their visit will conclude Monday with a fund-raising cruise from Greenport that Mr. Rohde said was “pretty much sold out” and a dinner at Claudios Clam Bar in Greenport starting at about 6:30 to 7 p.m. Both events a fund-raiser for the Joe Theinert Foundation.

Those with questions may call Mr. Rohde at (631) 276-9882.