Joanne Sherman will be guest speaker at congregation's 'Catch-A-Star' luncheon

Joanne Sherman, award-winning humor columnist for the Reporter, will be the featured speaker at this year’s 17th annual Catch-A-Star Luncheon, sponsored by the Daughters of Israel, the sisterhood group of Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 12 at 12 noon at the Sound View Restaurant in Greenport. Ms. Sherman’s topics include comic adventures traveling in an RV, among others.

Ms. Sherman has been a columnist for 20 years and continues to write a regular column, “From the Slow Lane,” for the Reporter where she formerly was associate editor.

Her writing has appeared in dozens of publications, including the New York Times, Newsday, Cosmopolitan, Family Circle and Southern Living. She has also produced award-winning commentaries for WPBX in Southampton and has been a guest faculty member at the annual Tennessee Williams Writer’s Conference and the William Faulkner Writer’s Conference.

Tickets are still available at $35 each by calling 477-1234.