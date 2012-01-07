Jet Skier injured crossing boat's wake in Greenport Harbor

A New Jersey man was injured in Greenport Harbor Sunday morning when he attempted to jump another boat’s wake on his Jet Ski, Southold Town Police said.

Matthew Alvarez, 21, of Cranbury, NJ was able to safely swim to the dock at Claudio’s, where he was treated by Greenport FD Rescue.

He was then airlifted to Stony Brook University for more extensive treatment of his injuries, though police declined to say what his specific injuries were.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m.

A New Jersey man was injured in Greenport Harbor Sunday morning when he attempted to jump another boat’s wake on his Jet Ski, Southold Town Police said.

Matthew Alvarez, 21, of Cranbury, NJ was able to safely swim to the dock at Claudio’s, where he was treated by Greenport FD Rescue.

He was then airlifted to Stony Brook University for more extensive treatment of his injuries, though police declined to say what his specific injuries were.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m.