Island's boys of summer: Q&A with Bucks' Matt Abramowitz

Their season ended when they were eliminated from the playoffs Monday, but the Shelter Island Bucks baseball team has been a big hit with Islanders this summer. Before heading back to their homes all across the country, they answered some questions by Reporter intern Audra Foster about themselves and their stays here.

All will be published in the August 2 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

Meanwhile, here’s one mini-profile:

Matt Abramowitz: age 20, pitcher, number 22

WHERE ARE YOU FROM?

Staten Island, NY.

WHAT DO YOUR PARENTS DO?

My mom is a math teacher and my dad is a retired gym teacher and baseball coach.

WHERE DID YOU GO TO HIGH SCHOOL?

Staten Island Technical High School, NY.

WHEN DID YOU START PLAYING BASEBALL?

I was three.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO PLAY BASEBALL FOR A LIVING?

I would love to play baseball for a living.

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS FOR NEXT SUMMER?

Probably somewhere, hopefully the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

WOULD YOU PLAY FOR THE BUCKS AGAIN?

Maybe, who knows.

WHO ARE YOU STAYING WITH HERE ON THE ISLAND?

The Neis family.

HOW’S THE FOOD?

It’s good!

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT SHELTER ISLAND?

Playing baseball here.

WHAT’S YOUR LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT SHELTER ISLAND?

Everything closes at like 7:30, 8 o’clock.