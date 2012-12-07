Islanders attempt to help injured great horned owl

Despite efforts to help a great horned owl with soft tissue injuries on each of its wings, the bird succumbed to its injuries after it was taken from Shelter Island to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays.

Bay Shore Drive resident Orhan Birol, an experienced birder, first saw the owl on Friday, July 6 coast across his yard on the shoreline of West Neck Creek and land near a patch of bamboo growing off a boardwalk on his property. He called the Rescue Center, who called Karin Bennett, an Islander and site manager of the town senior nutrition program who volunteers as a wildlife transporter. Ms. Bennett called in Dr. Bill Zitek, a veterinarian who lives on Shelter Island and is active as a volunteer at Mashomack Preserve with its bluebird program.

Dr. Zitek found the bird, a female, weak and dehydrated, with bilateral soft-tissue injuries at the first joint of each wing. He thought it was possible the owl had been in a fight with another bird. He took the bird to the North Fork Animal Hospital veterinary clinic in the Center and gave it subcutaneous fluids and treated its wounds and Ms. Bennett took it to Hampton Bays.

Anyone finding an injured or orphaned wild animal can call the Rescue Center at 728-4200.