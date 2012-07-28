Island softball team, the Pebbles, had a winning season

The Shelter Island Bucks took time out before a game earlier this season to pose with the Shelter Island softball team number two, also known as the Pebbles.

The team finished with a 5-4 record, according to coach Dave Gurney, who submitted the above photo to the Reporter recently.

In the front row, from left: Coach Gurney, Lauren Gurney, Emma Gallagher, Bianca Evangelista, Phoebe Starzee, Emily Strauss, Sarah Lewis, Madison Hallman, Caitlin Binder, (classmate) Isabella Sherman, Lindsey Gallagher, Hayley Lowel-Liszanckie and Coach Bryan Gallagher.

The sixth grade class sang the National Anthem at the start of the Bucks game that day, back on June 8.