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Sports

Island softball team, the Pebbles, had a winning season

By Reader Submission

LAURA GURNEY PHOTO
Shelter Island’s summer softball team number two, the Pebbles, with the Shelter Island Bucks earlier this season. The Pebbles team number two had a winning season.

The Shelter Island Bucks took time out before a game earlier this season to pose with the Shelter Island softball team number two, also known as the Pebbles.

The team finished with a 5-4 record, according to coach Dave Gurney, who submitted the above photo to the Reporter recently.

In the front row, from left: Coach  Gurney, Lauren Gurney, Emma Gallagher, Bianca Evangelista, Phoebe Starzee, Emily Strauss, Sarah Lewis, Madison Hallman, Caitlin Binder, (classmate) Isabella Sherman, Lindsey Gallagher, Hayley Lowel-Liszanckie and Coach Bryan Gallagher.

The sixth grade class sang the National Anthem at the start of the Bucks game that day, back on June 8.