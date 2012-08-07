Island police arrest three for driving under the influence

It was a busy night for Shelter Island Police, who between late Saturday and early Sunday morning reported arresting two men for DWI and another for driving under the influence of drugs.

In all three cases, bail was set at $500.

Esref Ulas, 38 of Stratford, CT, was picked up on a DWI charge as was Michael Mangel, 66, of Palm Beach, Fl., said police.

Police also reported arresting a Saint James man, Christopher Clark, 38, on charges of driving with abilty impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.