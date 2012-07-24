Island Chamber wants to try again, proposes fireworks show for Sept. 2

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce wants to hold an end-of-summer fireworks show to make up for the two nights in mid-July when its big annual event at Crescent Beach fizzled because of a technical glitch one night and bad weather the next.

If all permits are obtained, including one from the Coast Guard and one from the Town Board, the Chamber will try again on Sunday night, September 2 at Crescent Beach.

The fireworks company hired by the Chamber to put on the show, Bay Fireworks, has agreed there will be no further charges for another try.

But the Chamber will have to pay thousands for the barge rental, porta-potties and other costs — and perhaps at least some of the town’s expenses in having police and Highway Department personnel working extra hours to set up, monitor and clean up after the event.

Chamber of Commerce President Art Williams announced the Chamber’s plan at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. He said the Chamber would be willing to pay a $2,000 public assembly permit fee — 20 times the normal $100 fee — and hire a refuse collector.

But Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he expected the town’s costs to be around $5,000 or $6,000. He asked Mr. Williams to return to the board’s work session next week to discuss actual estimates. “We’re looking for some help,” he told Mr. Williams.

For more details, see the July 26 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.