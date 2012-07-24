Informational session on length of service program tonight

The Shelter Island Town Board will host an informational meeting to explain to the public a proposed LOSAP (Length of Service Awards Program) for ambulance volunteers at 7 p.m. tonight at Town Hall.

Residents will vote on the referendum August 3.

Tuesday’s meeting is designed to give the community the chance to learn about the program before heading to the polls next month.

In such a program, which the fire department already has, volunteers get points for training and number of calls responded to, and then get a pension when they turn 65, with the amount of the pension being based on how many years they’ve served.

“Keep in mind, all the volunteers save each and every one of us a ton of taxes,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said during his state of the town address this year. “Volunteerism is declining nationally and it’s declining a bit here on Shelter Island. The purpose of LOSAP is recruiting and retaining volunteers.”

To be vested in the plan, a member would have to serve a minimum of five years. Someone joining the corps but leaving before five years wouldn’t receive any benefit; the money paid into the plan on his or her behalf would be distributed to qualified participants

A lump sum would be paid if the member were to become permanently disabled or die prior to reaching age 65.

Check out Thursday’s edition of the Reporter to read more about the issue.