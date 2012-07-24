In case you missed last night's fire district meeting

The Shelter Island fire commissioners rejected a proposal Monday night to use their ladder trucks to cut down high tree limbs in areas where they would have difficulty gaining access in the event of a fire.

They are concerned about liability they could face if they tackled the job, Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said.

• Commissioners laid out plans to begin the budgeting process in August to develop a spending plan for the fiscal year that begins January 1, 2013. State law requires that a draft budget be submitted to taxpayers at a public hearing on the third Tuesday in October, this year on October 16.

• Commissioners also discussed equipment maintenance and purchases; legalities surrounding training and use of fire extinguishers; and cooperation among chiefs of the fire, police and ambulance corps

For a full story see Thursday’s issue of the Shelter Island Reporter.