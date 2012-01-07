Historical Society Sunday at Union Chapel

Union Chapel in the Grove will remember and celebrate Independence Day in conjunction with the Shelter Island Historical Society on at 10:30 a.m. today at the interdenominational service of worship.

Historical Society members will participate in the service and the Reverend Cari Pattison, Minister of Christian Education at The Reformed Church of Bronxville will preach.

Reverend Pattison (Presbyterian Church-USA) has served as Minister of Education at the Reformed Church of Bronxville for five years where she also shares pastoral leadership with her two clergy colleagues at the Reformed Church in preaching, teaching, counseling, worship and sacraments.

Originally from Kansas City, Cari was raised in a church-going Christian home and looks back fondly at her years growing up at Village Presbyterian Church. She earned her B.A. degree at Kalamazoo College in Michigan in English and art, her teaching certificate at the University of Kansas and her Master’s of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary.

Prior to being ordained, Cari worked as a middle-school teacher, hospital and nursing home chaplain and assistant camp director.

Her two years at Nairobi Chapel in Kenya, East Africa, significantly shaped her call to ministry and helped form her pastoral development.

In addition to her work with the Bronxville congregation, Cari enjoys being a part-time yoga and aerobics instructor at studios in Yonkers and Tuckahoe. Blessed with loving parents and two fun brothers, she does not have pets, husband or children at this time, but maybe someday. She loves her running club and book club and is thinking of new clubs to invent before the summer is over.

Music at Sunday’s service will be provided by chapel organist, Linda Betjeman, and baritone Thom Milton.