Sylvester Manor will open to public for self-guided tours Saturday afternoon

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Shelter Island is opening the gates to its 18th century manor house and grounds to all who wish to stroll the grounds and garden and wander through the oldest rooms in the house on Saturday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The last house tour will begin at 3:45 pm.

The house and grounds are open to the public normally only during special events but two Saturdays were set aside this summer for casual visitors to drop by. The other Saturday was July 7.

The Sylvester Manor farmstand at 21 Manwaring Road is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the warm weather. It’s the only part of Sylvester Manor that is open to the public every day.

For more information, go the the manor website by clicking here or call 631-749-0626.